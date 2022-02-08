Man dies in Boone County crash

CALEDONIA (WREX) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left one man dead in rural Boone County.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Hunter Rd., east of Caledonia Rd.
Authorities say a vehicle overcorrected after leaving the roadway, causing it to roll over several times.
The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
The man's name has not been released at this time.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.