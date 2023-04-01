Man dead, others remain hospitalized after roof of historic Apollo Theatre in Belvidere collapses in severe storm

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WREX) — First responders from across the Stateline responded to the Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere as the roof apparently collapsed during Friday's storms.
Authorities said in a Saturday morning news conference that one person, a 50-year-old man, died after the roof collapse at the building, located in the 100 block of N. State St.
VIDEO: Possible tornado moves through downtown Belvidere
Two people are reported to have life-threatening injuries Saturday, two others have serious injuries, according to Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle. 18 others were taken by EMS to local hospitals with "moderate" injuries and five have minor injuries.
Dr. Matt Smetana, an emergency physician with Mercyhealth, says many of those injured in the roof collapse suffered blood trauma as well as orthopedic, neurological, and head injuries.
Dr. Smetana says more than 40 people were taken to area hospitals from the scene, including those who went to area hospitals by private vehicle. Some remain in the hospital, including some in critical and serious condition, according to Dr. Smetana.
Seven EMS agencies were called to the scene, authorities say, with some ambulances making multiple trips taking the injured to area hospitals.
CONTINUING COVERAGE: Tornado damage surveys could "take several days"
Chief Schadle says "upwards of 200 people" were in the Apollo Theatre for a Friday night concert in which the heavy metal band Morbid Angels was scheduled to perform.
Officials say the crowd at the theatre helped remove debris, freeing those trapped under the collapsed roof of the historic building. They were later evacuated from the building as officials deemed the building unsafe.
Both the Apollo Theatre and the building across State St. from the theatre have both been condemned due to the storm damage. Friday night, officials reported an electrical fire and an elevator rescue in that other building.
Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle says structural engineers will assess the stability the Apollo Theatre and determine whether the building will be salvageable.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for all of Boone County at 7:23 p.m. Officials say sirens were activated in Belvidere one minute later.
Officials at Saturday morning's press conference could not confirm whether there was any protective actions taken, including moving people into hallways or bathrooms to seek shelter from the storm. The first call to the collapse came in at 7:47 p.m., 24 minutes after the warning was issued.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been made aware of the situation in Belvidere and tornado damage across Illinois. He released this statement via Twitter Saturday morning:
MK and I are thinking of those who suffered a great loss in the aftermath of Illinois' devastating tornadoes and severe weather.I've reached out and will continue to connect with state and local officials as we assess the full extent of the damage this morning.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 1, 2023
State Rep. Maurice West, of Rockford, also released a statement Friday night, offering prayers to those affected.
Praying for those involved in the Apollo Theater incident and the Belvidere community. Please join me.— Rep. Maurice West (@StateRepWEST) April 1, 2023
13 WREX is continuing to follow this developing story and will provide updates to this article as new information becomes available.