Man dead, dozens remain hospitalized after roof of historic Apollo Theatre in Belvidere collapses during tornado

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WREX) — One man is dead and two dozen people remain in the hospital Saturday, some in critical condition, after the roof of the historic Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere collapsed during a confirmed tornado Friday night.
The Belvidere Fire Department said Saturday afternoon that one person, a 51-year-old man, died after the roof collapse at the building, located in the 100 block of N. State St.
VIDEO: Possible tornado moves through downtown Belvidere
A total of 48 people were treated at area hospitals for injuries from the collapse, according to Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle. Dr. Matt Smetana, an emergency physician with Mercyhealth, says many of those injured in the roof collapse suffered blunt trauma as well as orthopedic, neurological, and head injuries.
The Belvidere Fire Department said Saturday afternoon that 24 patients remain in area hospitals. Five remain in critical condition, officials say.
On Saturday afternoon, Mercyhealth Vice President Kara Sankey told 13 WREX that 16 patients were taken to Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside from the scene. Seven were admitted into the hospital, two remain in fair condition and five in good condition as of Saturday afternoon.
OSF St. Anthony Medical Center tells 13 WREX that they received 12 patients from the Apollo Theatre Friday night. As of Saturday afternoon, two remain in critical condition and the rest are in fair condition.
Seven EMS agencies were called to the scene, authorities say, with some ambulances making multiple trips taking the injured to area hospitals. No storm-related injuries outside of the Apollo Theatre were reported, according to the Belvidere Fire Department.
Here is a preliminary summary of the Davis Junction-Belvidere tornado on Friday March 31, 2023. This EF-1 tornado across portions of Ogle, Winnebago, and Boone counties and resulted in 1 fatality and 40 injuries in Belvidere due to the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/dTrHM18SQU— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 1, 2023
The National Weather Service in Chicago has confirmed an EF-1 tornado, with winds of 100 mph, hit downtown Belvidere. The tornado touched down near Davis Junction, striking locations in Ogle, Winnebago, and Boone Counties.
CONTINUING COVERAGE: Tornado damage surveys could "take several days"
Chief Schadle says "upwards of 200 people" were in the Apollo Theatre for a Friday night concert in which the heavy metal band Morbid Angels was scheduled to perform.
Officials say the crowd at the theatre helped remove debris, freeing those trapped under the collapsed roof of the historic building. They were later evacuated from the building as officials deemed the building unsafe.
After rescue teams combed through the destruction inside the Apollo Theatre, an "all clear on life" was called just after 11 p.m., meaning everyone was accounted for.
Both the Apollo Theatre and the building across State St. from the theatre have both been condemned due to the storm damage. Friday night, officials reported an electrical fire and an elevator rescue in that other building.
Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle says structural engineers will assess the stability the Apollo Theatre and determine whether the building will be salvageable.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for all of Boone County at 7:23 p.m. Officials say sirens were activated in Belvidere one minute later.
Officials at Saturday morning's press conference could not confirm whether there was any protective actions taken, including moving people into hallways or bathrooms to seek shelter from the storm. The first call to the collapse came in at 7:47 p.m., 24 minutes after the warning was issued.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been made aware of the situation in Belvidere and tornado damage across Illinois. He released this statement via Twitter Saturday morning:
MK and I are thinking of those who suffered a great loss in the aftermath of Illinois' devastating tornadoes and severe weather.I've reached out and will continue to connect with state and local officials as we assess the full extent of the damage this morning.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 1, 2023
State Rep. Maurice West, of Rockford, also released a statement Friday night, offering prayers to those affected.
Praying for those involved in the Apollo Theater incident and the Belvidere community. Please join me.— Rep. Maurice West (@StateRepWEST) April 1, 2023
13 WREX is continuing to follow this developing story and will provide updates to this article as new information becomes available.