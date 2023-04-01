 Skip to main content
Man dead, dozens remain hospitalized after roof of historic Apollo Theatre in Belvidere collapses during tornado

  • Updated
Overhead view of damage in downtown Belvidere

Drone pictures show the damage to the historic Apollo Theatre in Belvidere as well as to surrounding areas following a possible tornado March 31.

Belvidere Fire Chief discusses the situation at The Apollo Theatre

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WREX) — One man is dead and two dozen people remain in the hospital Saturday, some in critical condition, after the roof of the historic Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere collapsed during a confirmed tornado Friday night.

The Belvidere Fire Department said Saturday afternoon that one person, a 51-year-old man, died after the roof collapse at the building, located in the 100 block of N. State St.

VIDEO: Possible tornado moves through downtown Belvidere

A total of 48 people were treated at area hospitals for injuries from the collapse, according to Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle. Dr. Matt Smetana, an emergency physician with Mercyhealth, says many of those injured in the roof collapse suffered blunt trauma as well as orthopedic, neurological, and head injuries.

Overhead view of damage to Belvidere's Apollo Theatre

Drone pictures show an overhead view of the devastating damage to Belvidere's historic Apollo Theatre after a possible tornado March 31.

The Belvidere Fire Department said Saturday afternoon that 24 patients remain in area hospitals. Five remain in critical condition, officials say.

On Saturday afternoon, Mercyhealth Vice President Kara Sankey told 13 WREX that 16 patients were taken to Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside from the scene. Seven were admitted into the hospital, two remain in fair condition and five in good condition as of Saturday afternoon.

OSF St. Anthony Medical Center tells 13 WREX that they received 12 patients from the Apollo Theatre Friday night. As of Saturday afternoon, two remain in critical condition and the rest are in fair condition.

Seven EMS agencies were called to the scene, authorities say, with some ambulances making multiple trips taking the injured to area hospitals. No storm-related injuries outside of the Apollo Theatre were reported, according to the Belvidere Fire Department.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has confirmed an EF-1 tornado, with winds of 100 mph, hit downtown Belvidere. The tornado touched down near Davis Junction, striking locations in Ogle, Winnebago, and Boone Counties.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Tornado damage surveys could "take several days"

Chief Schadle says "upwards of 200 people" were in the Apollo Theatre for a Friday night concert in which the heavy metal band Morbid Angels was scheduled to perform.

Officials say the crowd at the theatre helped remove debris, freeing those trapped under the collapsed roof of the historic building. They were later evacuated from the building as officials deemed the building unsafe.

After rescue teams combed through the destruction inside the Apollo Theatre, an "all clear on life" was called just after 11 p.m., meaning everyone was accounted for.

Both the Apollo Theatre and the building across State St. from the theatre have both been condemned due to the storm damage. Friday night, officials reported an electrical fire and an elevator rescue in that other building.

Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle says structural engineers will assess the stability the Apollo Theatre and determine whether the building will be salvageable.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for all of Boone County at 7:23 p.m. Officials say sirens were activated in Belvidere one minute later.

Officials at Saturday morning's press conference could not confirm whether there was any protective actions taken, including moving people into hallways or bathrooms to seek shelter from the storm. The first call to the collapse came in at 7:47 p.m., 24 minutes after the warning was issued.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been made aware of the situation in Belvidere and tornado damage across Illinois. He released this statement via Twitter Saturday morning:

State Rep. Maurice West, of Rockford, also released a statement Friday night, offering prayers to those affected.

13 WREX is continuing to follow this developing story and will provide updates to this article as new information becomes available.

