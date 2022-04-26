Man dead after Monday crash on Rt. 2 in Ogle County

OREGON (WREX) — One man is dead after a crash on Rt. 2 in Byron on Monday involving another car and a school bus.
Officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on in the 5800 block of Northern Illinois Rt. 2 on Monday at about 1 p.m.
Preliminary reports show a car being driven south by 55-year-old Dirk Miller, of Mt. Morris, crossed the center line and hit another car traveling north.
Miller was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The school bus was involved in the crash however only the driver and one passenger on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the third car, 22-year-old Kiara Franklin, of Rockford, was taken to the hospital for her injuries but is expected to be OK.
The crash remains under investigation.