Man dead after crash near Polo

POLO, Ill. (WREX) — One man is dead after a two-car crash in Ogle County.
According to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the 1300 block of West Milledgeville Road near Polo just before 7 a.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, Deputies determined that the eastbound car had crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound car.
The Polo Fire Department and Ambulance and the Milledgeville Fire Department responded to the scene to extricate and treated the drivers of both vehicles. Crews also extinguished a fire that occurred in one of the cars after the collision.
The driver of the westbound driver, a 31-year-old man, was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon and was later flown to OSF St. Anthony's Hospital by Life Flight helicopter for treatment of serious injuries.
The eastbound driver, a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ogle County Coroner as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.