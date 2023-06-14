Man charged with murder in court, allies of domestic violence host demonstration

Sycamore, Il. — The man accused of murdering 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland appeared in court today. 29-year-old Timothy Doll was arrested back in early May shortly after Sasso-Cleveland was reported missing.

Moments after the court was dismissed, friends, family and allies of both Sasso-Cleveland and countless victims of sexual assault and domestic violence hosted a protest in solidarity and hope that change can be made.

Today protesters chanted "prison time for sex crimes, no more plea deals" along with "15 is not the age of consent" and their voices echoed down West State Street in Sycamore. Their chants were echoed with car honks and the occasional nod from passers by.

Event organizer Heather Tomlinson said that the group wants to draw attention to the victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. "I would eventually like to see the laws in Illinois, and around the United States and around the world being changed so that women are taken more seriously. And offenders and abusers are punished according."

DeKalb community holds vigil for Gracie Sasso-Cleveland On Monday, family and friends of Gracie Sasso-Cleveland gathered in Dekalb to remember the teenager who's body was found on Sunday, May 7th.

Friends of the late Gracie Sasso-Cleveland were in attendance, including Sparrow Sanders. Sanders states that she was a really funny creative and loving individual who wanted to become a vetrinarian.

When Sanders heard the news of Sasso-Cleveland's murder she didn't believe it, "it's still hard to believe that it's real. You know, I mean, like, she didn't deserve it. She was a amazing girl who had so much to share. She didn't deserve anything that happened to her."

Another attendee echoed the message of if you hear something say something because it could save someone's life.

Sasso-Cleveland would have been starting high school next year with her friends. Those friends are now faced with the fear of going to school, "after what happened to Gracie I'm not excited to go to school. I don't want to be the next person, I am only 14 and something could happen to me."

"The community should be aware that students are afraid to go into school, a building that is supposed to be safe," another attendee said.

Doll will be back in court in late July for a pre-trial hearing. He is currently being held without bond.