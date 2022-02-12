 Skip to main content
Man and woman killed in Sycamore DUI crash early Saturday morning

By Andrew Carrigan

SYCAMORE (WREX) — Two people are dead and another injured after a head-on crash in Sycamore early Saturday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office was called to a car crash with injuries at Peace Rd. south of Freed Rd. at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Sheriff's deputies found that a pick-up truck crossed over the center line and hit an SUV head-on.

The driver of the SUV, 49-year-old Christopher Henning, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the SUV, 46-year-old Amanda Henning, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the pick-up truck was also taken to Kishwaukee Hospital and later flown to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford where they are in serious condition.

The driver has been charged with improper lane usage and DUI, but more charges are pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The crash is still under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, DeKalb County Coroner's Office and the DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office.

