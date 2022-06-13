Male treated for gunshot wounds after conversation with suspect

ROCKFORD -- On Sunday, June 12 around 11:40 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to calls for reports of a gunshot victim at North Johnston and Arthur Avenue.
A witness told authorities that as two male suspects were having a conversation, one of the men (presumed to be between the ages of 18 and 23) produced a handgun and shot the other 24-year-old male several times.
The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Neither male suspects have been publicly identified.