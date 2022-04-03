Major roads in Stephenson County to see construction beginning this week

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — Two major roads through Stephenson County will be seeing some construction beginning this week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says that U.S. 20 and Illinois Route 75 east of Freeport will both see construction for the next few months.
Work on the westbound U.S. 20 bridge over Sumner Creek will begin Monday, April 4, expected to last through the end of May.
Crews will be repairing the pavement and resurfacing the bridge, located about six miles east of Freeport near the intersection with Farwell Bridge Rd. Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane with a temporary concrete wall.
Work on Illinois Route 75 east of Freeport will also begin on Monday, April 4. The work is to replace two box culverts east of Tower Rd.
Traffic on Rt. 75 will be reduced to one lane, controlled by temporary traffic signals and concrete barriers. IDOT says the $1.04 million project is expected to be finished by the end of July, weather permitting.
IDOT recommends drivers to consider using alternate routes to reach a destination if possible. Drivers going through the construction zones should expect delays.
With all road work beginning this spring, IDOT urges drivers to pay attention to changed road conditions and signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.