Major house fire in Machesney Park Thursday

MACHESNEY PARK — A large house fire has been reported in a Machesney Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters from several departments have been called to a house fire in the 1000 block of Brentwood Rd.
A 13 WREX crew at the scene reports that authorities have blocked off the neighborhood as firefighters work on putting out the blaze. The fire appears to have destroyed the garage area and spread to the roof of the home.
There was immediate no word on any injuries from the fire.
Eyewitnesses at the scene say the fire may have spread to a neighboring home, but a 13 WREX crew reports that firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures.
Black smoke can be seen rising from the area from miles away.
Reports show at least five fire departments from Winnebago and Boone Counties have been called to the fire.
The National Weather Service has highlighted Winnebago County and much of northern Illinois as under an elevated risk of fire spread. Red Flag Warnings are in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for areas north and west of Winnebago County.
Very warm temperatures, dry air, and breezy conditions have led to an elevated fire danger throughout the Midwest for the last few days.
Several wildfires have been reported across southern Wisconsin, where helicopters are being used to try to put out the flames.
13 WREX is following this developing story. This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.