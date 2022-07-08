Mainly dry forecast sets up after rain leaves Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last of Friday's showers exit by this evening, then we may not see rain return for a solid week or so. There is one day, however, that could break up the long dry stretch.
Dry for the weekend:
Rainy weather dries up by the middle of the evening, which is perfect timing for any outdoor plans as the weekend begins. The weather remains a touch cool for this time of year. Temperatures cool from the 70s to the 60s this evening.
High pressure builds in tonight, which means a lot of dry and sunny weather this weekend. Overall, conditions should be very comfortable as we won't be too hot or humid.
Saturday warms to the upper 70s, or right around 80 degrees. Look for low humidity, making for a pleasant day.
Sunday might bring in a cloud or two, but otherwise we'll see a quiet and dry day. Temperatures warm up a little and get into the low 80s.
Stormy Monday?:
Monday could be the day we see some rain return. However, the rain chances remain low for now.
A complex of storms striking Iowa and Minnesota Sunday night may take aim at our region. However, there's a chance it may fizzle out before getting here, or stay to our north. As a result, our rain chances remain low for Monday.
Later in the day, a cold front moves through the Midwest. This could spark some thunderstorms, but again chances remain low. If storms get going, watch out for downpours, gusty winds, and lots of lightning.
Stay up to speed on how Monday's rain chances evolve by catching our forecast through the weekend.
Outside of the low rain chances, look for a hot and humid day to start next week. Temperatures get to near 90 degrees, which muggy air building in.
Sunny summer weather:
Behind Monday's cold front, we get back to warm, sunny, and comfortable weather for a few days.
Tuesday through Thursday next week stay in the low 80s, with a lot of sunshine. The humidity drops again, so we have pleasant conditions to enjoy.
Next week some hot and humid weather may return. Temperatures look to jump into or near the 90s, with the muggy air bubbling up again. For now, rain chances remain low to nonexistent.