Lutheran rolls past Marian

Vontez Dent

Rockford Lutheran uses a big run to blow by Marian.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran used a big run to pull away after falling into an early double-digit deficit, as the Crusaders knocked off [Woodstock] Marian, 97-55. It was a rematch of last year's 2-A Regional final, which Lutheran also won on its way to Super-Sectionals.

Vontez Dent led the way with 30 points for the Crusaders, while Walt Hill and Blake Broege both had 20 points to propel Lutheran to victory.

Lutheran continues to test itself against teams outside of the Rockford area, as the Crusaders head to Peoria to face Notre Dame Wednesday night.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

