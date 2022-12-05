Lutheran rolls past Marian

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran used a big run to pull away after falling into an early double-digit deficit, as the Crusaders knocked off [Woodstock] Marian, 97-55. It was a rematch of last year's 2-A Regional final, which Lutheran also won on its way to Super-Sectionals.
Vontez Dent led the way with 30 points for the Crusaders, while Walt Hill and Blake Broege both had 20 points to propel Lutheran to victory.
Lutheran continues to test itself against teams outside of the Rockford area, as the Crusaders head to Peoria to face Notre Dame Wednesday night.