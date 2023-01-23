 Skip to main content
Lutheran girls beat Rockford Christian in Crosstown Showdown

Rockford Lutheran girls basketball

The rivalry game with a new trophy to the winner goes to Lutheran.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran and Rockford Christian are dubbing their basketball rivalry the Crosstown Showdown, complete with a new trophy that the winner will keep until they play again. The Lady Crusaders take home the first win of the Crosstown Showdown, beating the Lady Royal Lions, 63-36. 

Kaylee Bankes led the way with 21 points thanks to some solid outside shooting, helping Lutheran take a double digit lead into halftime. Soraya Parker scored 15 points for Lutheran, while Hannah Morgan (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Sydney Carlson (11 points, 12 steals) added double-doubles. 

"I'm very proud of our team," Carlson, who also added six assists, said. "We really played as a team and we all did our part. That's really what made us show out tonight."

The boys will play their version of the Crosstown Showdown Thursday night in a highly-anticipated matchup. It's the first of two meetings between the squads this year, with the Crosstown Showdown game not counting toward conference standings. The two teams played for a Sectional championship last year, with Lutheran getting the win. It should make for a rowdy atmosphere Thursday night at Rockford Christian.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

