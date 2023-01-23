Lutheran girls beat Rockford Christian in Crosstown Showdown

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran and Rockford Christian are dubbing their basketball rivalry the Crosstown Showdown, complete with a new trophy that the winner will keep until they play again. The Lady Crusaders take home the first win of the Crosstown Showdown, beating the Lady Royal Lions, 63-36.
Kaylee Bankes led the way with 21 points thanks to some solid outside shooting, helping Lutheran take a double digit lead into halftime. Soraya Parker scored 15 points for Lutheran, while Hannah Morgan (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Sydney Carlson (11 points, 12 steals) added double-doubles.
"I'm very proud of our team," Carlson, who also added six assists, said. "We really played as a team and we all did our part. That's really what made us show out tonight."
The boys will play their version of the Crosstown Showdown Thursday night in a highly-anticipated matchup. It's the first of two meetings between the squads this year, with the Crosstown Showdown game not counting toward conference standings. The two teams played for a Sectional championship last year, with Lutheran getting the win. It should make for a rowdy atmosphere Thursday night at Rockford Christian.