Lunar eclipse visible in the Rockford area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The clouds stayed away to provide a good view of the moon for a lunar eclipse.
The best viewing time in the Stateline area is 11:11 p.m.
Send us your view of the lunar eclipse and it could make it on 13 News Today.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The clouds stayed away to provide a good view of the moon for a lunar eclipse.
The best viewing time in the Stateline area is 11:11 p.m.
Send us your view of the lunar eclipse and it could make it on 13 News Today.
Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com