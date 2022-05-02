Lt. Governor Stratton visits NIU, addresses teacher shortage

DEKALB – Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton visited Northern Illinois University to attend listening sessions with students, staff, and administrators in education. Lieutenant Stratton also toured the university’s campus food pantry.
The goal of Lieutenant Stratton’s visit was to inspire future teachers and address a teacher shortage which disproportionately affects Black and Brown educators.
We are listening and learning from our educational institutions across the state, and future teachers, to better understand how to tackle the barriers we face today in education," said Lt. Governor Stratton.