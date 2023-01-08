Lowe plays in 2nd half as Vikings beat Bears

CHICAGO (WREX) — Rockford native Vederian Lowe got his first extended playing time of his rookie year in his home state, as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears, 29-13, to close out the regular season.
Lowe entered the game at left tackle for the Vikings in the 2nd half, with lots of friends and family in the crowd to watch him play.
"It felt great to be able to play in my home state and get my first bit of playing time in my young career," Lowe said. "It felt amazing. I was glad to be out there with my guys. Everybody is encouraging. The coaches believe in us. They put together a great plan for us to play free and have fun. It was an amazing feeling."
Lowe has played sparingly for most of his rookie season, but the former Auburn High School standout is soaking in everything to try to earn more playing time and be ready when his number is called.
"I've learned how to play like a pro," Lowe said. "That's the biggest thing I've picked up on this season. This season has been eye-opening. I've been grateful for everything, taking it all in. We've done great things this season and we still have more to come."
That includes a home playoff game against the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round.
"I don't know what to expect," Lowe said of the postseason. "It's my first playoff game. I just know the atmosphere is going to be crazy. I just know this team is going to be ready to go and locked in."
It's been a big year for the Vikings as NFC North champs, now Lowe and company will try to make a run in the postseason.