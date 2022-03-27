Loves Park to appoint new Acting Police Chief

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Loves Park City Council will vote to approve a new Acting Chief of Police in Monday's meeting.
Mayor Greg Jury will look to appoint Deputy Chief Michael McCammond to Acting Police Chief, awaiting the approval of the city council.
Current Loves Park Police Chief Charles Lynde is taking a leave of absence due to illness, according to Monday's city council agenda. The city's agenda does not say how long Lynde has been on administrative leave, or an estimated timetable for him to return to active duty.
If the council approves Jury's appointment, McCammond would take over the role on Tuesday.
The specific item on the agenda reads as follows:
"Motion to approve Mayor Jury's appointment of Deputy Chief Michael McCammond as Acting Chief of Police for the duration of Chief Charles Lynde's administrative leave with Acting Chief Michael McCammond to receive an increase in salary to that of Chief of Police, with an effective date of March 29, 2022. Chief Charles Lynde has been placed on administrative leave for medical reasons pending application for disability."