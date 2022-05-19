 Skip to main content
Loves Park area man indicted on drug trafficking, firearm charges

ROCKFORD -- A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Loves Park area man with drug trafficking and firearm charges.

After an investigation, 27-year-old Orentho Hurd was charged with the following:

  • Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine (carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine)

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine)

  • Possession of a Machine Gun (carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine)

  • Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime (carries a minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine)

Holding drug dealers and illegal firearm possessors accountable through federal prosecution is the aim of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction strategy.

