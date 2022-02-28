Loves Park approves new fire station which looks to cut response times in the city

LOVES PARK (WREX) — City leaders approved a new fire station on Monday night, putting first responders in the middle of the fastest growing area of Loves Park.
The new fire station will be at 5180 Rock Valley Parkway at the old body shop. The city picked the location since it already has most of the infrastructure needed for the department to move in. For example, the building has several high-clearance doors for fire engines and ambulances.
However, the most important part of the purchase according to Loves Park Fire Chief Jerry Wiltfang is it's location after years of expansion took a tool on response times.
"Through the years, the city has annexed a lot of property to the east, east of our current station, station two which is on Windsor Road, and our response times out east are a bit high," Wiltfang said.
The new building though is on the highest census track in the city, and will cut response times significantly.
"It could save many lives and reduce property damage because the sooner we get to a fire, generally the smaller the fire is," Wiltfang said.
The $1.5 million purchase will come entirely from American Rescue Plan funds, putting little burden on taxpayers in the city.
Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury says it shows the city's commitment to keeping people and businesses safe.
"It's another example of how the City of Loves Park determines that public safety is the number one thing we can provide our businesses and residents," Jury said.
If approved, Loves Park would shut down its station on Grand Avenue which Wiltfang said is aging out of its best use. Wiltfang believes it will take around two months for his department to move into the building.