Looking into the future of David L Rahn Middle School

MOUNT MORRIS (WREX) — The only certainty in David L Rahn's future is that its doors will close for good as a school on Friday.
In February, the school board voted for a second time to close the school after the 2021 school year, but that leaves the question as to what comes next.
OCUSD 220 Superintendent Tom Mahoney spoke to WREX about the potential future for that building after Friday, and he broke down the options.
Keep the property:
The district will maintain the property and building for future use. This would include draining the water from the pipes, mowing the grass around the land and other general maintenance. Mahoney says this will cost the district anywhere between $35,000 and $50,000 a year.
There's another version of this method where the district demolishes the building. It would cost more than $500,000 to abate and bring down the building.
Sell the property:
While the decision sounds simple, it's actually a long process. First the board would have to approve and complete the sale within 60 days. However, that could get more complicated if the board sets a minimum price. From there, if a bid doesn't reach that benchmark, or if the building receives no bids, the board could then approve a contract with a real estate firm. Any money from the sale would first address outstanding bonds on the property, and the expenses used to ready it for sale.
Much like keeping the property, there's a version of this method where the district demolishes the building before listing the property for sale.
Transfer the property:
The district could transfer the property to another government body. In this case, it would almost certainly be the Village of Mount Morris, where the building is located. Mahoney specifically mentioned that he hopes the board looks at this option before pursuing other avenues.
"I think we should certainly offer the property to the Village of Mount Morris," Mahoney said. "There were some residents there who fought really hard to keep it open and they may have good use for that property given the location to its village hall."
What happen next:
The OCUSD school board meets on Monday to discuss these potential futures. No votes will be taken, but Mahoney says he hopes there is a clearer direction when the board adjourns the meeting.
We reached out to Mount Morris Village President Phil Labash on if he'd entertain a transfer, but he declined comment saying he wants to hear more from the district first.