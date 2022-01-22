Longtime Rockford veterinarian retires

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local veterinary hospital is saying goodbye to it's longtime owner.
Dr. David Helland has owned Alpine Veterinary Hospital in Rockford for almost 44 years. Today, he held his retirement party.
Dr. Helland bought Alpine Veterinary Hospital in July of 1978 and has been practicing there ever since. The hospital was remodeled in 2000, bringing a state-of-the-art facility to the Forest City.
He says he came to Rockford from the Chicago area because of it's size and the community as a whole.
"Ordinary people, people who have interests and loves and hobbies and family relationships and, of course, the bonding as we talk about the memories and stories of our dogs. That's the fun part," Dr. Helland says.
Dr. Helland has sold the veterinary hospital, located at 4502 Charles St., to new owners who will continue providing health care to animals in the Rockford area.
During his time in Rockford, Dr. Helland has served and volunteered with numerous community groups, including Alpine Kiwanis, Winnebago County Board of Health, American Cancer Society and Bethesda Covenant Church.
He plans to spend time with relatives in Arizona as well as to visit the farm where he grew up in central North Dakota.
Dr. Helland says he loves Rockford and cherishes the friendships he made over the years.
"I tell people, I don't just have clients, I have friends. I've made a lot of friends, it's been a wonderful journey."