Longtime Rockford Speedway owner and operator Jody Deery dies at age 97

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A pillar of racing in the Stateline has passed away at age 97.
Officals at the Speedway confirmed to 13 News Monday evening that Jody Deery passed away.
She and her husband Hugh became sole owners of the race track back in 1966. When Hugh passed away in 1984, Jody became a trailblazer for women in racing, being one of the only women to fully operate a racetrack in the entire country.
In 1994, Deery became the first woman to win the "Auto Racing Promoter of the Year" award, adding to her legacy.
Deery's voice carried weight even at the sport's highest level, nominating and voting on NASCAR Hall of Fame candidates since 2013.
Her long run with day-to-day operations at the Rockford Speedway came to a close in 2020.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.