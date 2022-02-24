Long stretch of sunshine takes over after Thursday snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After the snow passes Thursday night, the weather pattern turns quiet and slowly warms up through next week.
Thursday evening and night brings in a new round of snow, resulting in 2-3" of accumulation. Watch out for slippery roads throughout the evening and early overnight hours. The snow should wrap up before sunrise Friday. The long quiet stretch begins then.
The weather doesn't turn sunny immediately. We'll still see mainly cloudy weather for Friday, but quiet conditions take over. Look for temperatures to warm into the upper 20's.
Sunshine is out in full force this weekend. We'll see temperatures climb into the middle 30s. The above freezing weather each afternoon may chisel away at the fresh snow we pick up tonight.
The weather keeps warming from there. The last day of February rises into the low 40s under a sunny sky. The upper 40s move in during the first few days of March. We might even get to 50 degrees for one or two days next week as part of this warming trend.
It's possible we don't see wet weather again until the end of next week. The weather by that point should be warm enough for straight rain showers, rather than any icy or snowy precipitation.