Long stretch of quiet weather features above average temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A majority of this week will stay dry as above average temperatures help us kick off the month of March.
Quiet week:
The last day of February is off to a chilly start as temperatures sit within the middle to upper 20's this morning. The morning hours will feature some cloud cover mixed in with some sun. Clouds will exit into the afternoon as temperatures also rise into the middle to upper 40's.
As we head into the evening and overnight hours, cloud cover will begin to return and increase for mostly cloudy skies for tonight. Overnight lows will reach the lower 30's with a cool but quiet night expected.
A majority of this week will feature conditions like these with some clouds and sun mixed in with above average temperatures. The first half of the week will see forecast highs a handful of degrees above average. We may even see a couple days in the 50's this week.
Tuesday and Wednesday will see partly sunny skies as mild temperatures settle in, with upper 40's if not low 50's likely. Dry conditions will still dominate as a cold front will move in late Wednesday bringing a slight chance for a light drizzle as temperatures will also be dropping.
Thursday will drop into the middle 30's but we won't stay chilly for long as the 40's return into Friday, even middle 50's by Saturday.
Next chance:
With a majority of the week staying dry, the next system arriving late Friday spilling over into Saturday morning. Most of the day Friday is expected to dry with light rain beginning overnight into early Saturday.
Light rain will start off our Saturday as pockets of heavier rain may be seen into the afternoon. Thunderstorms are also possible with these showers, so you may see a rumble of thunder this weekend.
Sunday looks to stay dry with a slight chance for a rain and snow mix late into early Monday.