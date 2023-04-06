Long-awaited sunshine settles in for several days

High pressure moves in allowing sunshine to dominate as temperatures start to climb in the coming days.
Thursday morning brings a cool start as temperatures have dropped into the lower 30's. Clear skies will be noticed overhead as conditions as you head out the door remain quiet.
Sunshine takes over this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 50's. Thursday stays sunny but cooler as you may also notice a light breeze. Winds may gust up to 25 MPH throughout the day.
Temperatures into tonight will still fall into the lower 30's for another chilly night, but Friday will bring us into the upper 50's, near 60°.
Sunshine remains overhead into the holiday weekend with the middle to upper 60's expected. Dry conditions will remain with a light breeze returning into Sunday with winds gusting up to 20 MPH.
By Monday, the 70's make a comeback as temperatures continue to climb with sunshine still overhead. Next week is expected to stay dry with little to no chances for rain. By the latter half of next week, we may see afternoon highs breaking into the lower 80's!