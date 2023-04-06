 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Long-awaited sunshine settles in for several days

  • Updated
  • 0

High pressure moves in allowing sunshine to dominate as temperatures start to climb in the coming days. 

tonight 4.png

Thursday morning brings a cool start as temperatures have dropped into the lower 30's. Clear skies will be noticed overhead as conditions as you head out the door remain quiet.

Sunshine takes over this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 50's. Thursday stays sunny but cooler as you may also notice a light breeze. Winds may gust up to 25 MPH throughout the day. 

Temperatures into tonight will still fall into the lower 30's for another chilly night, but Friday will bring us into the upper 50's, near 60°. 

3 panel plus text.png

Sunshine remains overhead into the holiday weekend with the middle to upper 60's expected. Dry conditions will remain with a light breeze returning into Sunday with winds gusting up to 20 MPH. 

By Monday, the 70's make a comeback as temperatures continue to climb with sunshine still overhead. Next week is expected to stay dry with little to no chances for rain. By the latter half of next week, we may see afternoon highs breaking into the lower 80's! 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you