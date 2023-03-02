Local students celebrate Read Across America Day

ROCKFORD — Students across America and here in the Stateline celebrated what some refer to as "Dr. Seuss Day" on Thursday, March 2nd.
Launched in 1998 by the National Education Association (NEA) and guided by a committee of educators, NEA’s Read Across America is the nation’s largest celebration of reading.
This year-round program focuses on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone.
The titles and resources featured by NEA’s Read Across America include books that students can see themselves reflected in, as well as books that allow readers to see a world or a character that might be different than them.
Readers who feel included, recognized, and a part of the world are engaged readers.
13 Wrex's Weekend Sports Anchor Ethan Wiles was one of many local guest speakers who read to students at Cherry Valley Elementary School on Thursday.
Cherry Valley Elementary School Principal Carolyn Timm says for the last five years, the collaboration with the community is a goal for the staff.
"Our goal is to get guest speakers in from the community to read to show the importance of no matter what job you have what you do for a living that reading is an important piece of that and every job I've sat in on everyone has said how their career incorporates reading and writing in what they do," she said.
The Read Across America program is becoming more and more beneficial for students in the area as reading levels have been on the decline recently.
13 WREX dug deeper into the alarming numbers associated with students in the RPS205 School District's students performance levels when it comes to the English Language Arts portion of the Illinois Assessment of Readiness.
The assessment is designed for students between third and eighth grades.
Last year, the percentage of students who did not meet or partially meet the standards was forty-one percent.
That number state-wide was twenty-three percent.
The biggest jump occurred from 2019 to 2021 when the district saw a near nine percent increase in students who did not meet the standards.
The State also saw an increase of students who did not meet the standards during that same time going from twenty-one to twenty-three percent.
Only about three percent of students in the district exceeded standards last year.
The State saw four percent.
Timm says she hopes programs like the Read Across America Day helps get those numbers to increase.
"Every year that we've been here we invite guest speakers in to celebrate the importance of reading and getting books in kids hand and show the relevance in our every day lives and jobs the importance of reading."