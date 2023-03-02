Local students celebrate Read Across America Day

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Wisconsin...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.



.The combination of recent rains and snowmelt is resulting in rises
on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 600 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 2.3 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.0 feet on 02/12/2009.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   5.02  7 pm 3/02   4.6  3.8  3.5  3.1

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        5.18  8 am 3/02         0.06       5.00  12 am 3/03


&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.2 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local students celebrate Read Across America Day

ROCKFORD — Students across America and here in the Stateline celebrated what some refer to as "Dr. Seuss Day" on Thursday, March 2nd. 

Launched in 1998 by the National Education Association (NEA) and guided by a committee of educators, NEA’s Read Across America is the nation’s largest celebration of reading.

This year-round program focuses on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone.

The titles and resources featured by NEA’s Read Across America include books that students can see themselves reflected in, as well as books that allow readers to see a world or a character that might be different than them.

Readers who feel included, recognized, and a part of the world are engaged readers.

13 Wrex's Weekend Sports Anchor Ethan Wiles was one of many local guest speakers who read to students at Cherry Valley Elementary School on Thursday. 

Cherry Valley Elementary School Principal Carolyn Timm says for the last five years, the collaboration with the community is a goal for the staff.

"Our goal is to get guest speakers in from the community to read to show the importance of no matter what job you have what you do for a living that reading is an important piece of that and every job I've sat in on everyone has said how their career incorporates reading and writing in what they do," she said.

The Read Across America program is becoming more and more beneficial for students in the area as reading levels have been on the decline recently.

13 WREX dug deeper into the alarming numbers associated with students in the RPS205 School District's students performance levels when it comes to the English Language Arts portion of the Illinois Assessment of Readiness. 

The assessment is designed for students between third and eighth grades.

Last year, the percentage of students who did not meet or partially meet the standards was forty-one percent.

That number state-wide was twenty-three percent.

The biggest jump occurred from 2019 to 2021 when the district saw a near nine percent increase in students who did not meet the standards.

The State also saw an increase of students who did not meet the standards during that same time going from twenty-one to twenty-three percent.

Only about three percent of students in the district exceeded standards last year.

The State saw four percent. 

Timm says she hopes programs like the Read Across America Day helps get those numbers to increase.

"Every year that we've been here we invite guest speakers in to celebrate the importance of reading and getting books in kids hand and show the relevance in our every day lives and jobs the importance of reading."

