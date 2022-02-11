Local student athlete represents Illinois in All-American Bowl

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An Oregon High School Football player got the chance of a lifetime after being selected to play in the All-American Bowl Football Game.
Senior Linebacker and Running back Daniel Dominguez was the only student athlete selected from Illinois to play in the game held in Dallas.
Dominquez was invited to submit films from his past Oregon football seasons and was accepted during this past fall football season.
The all-star series is held at the regional and national level across the country to give college bound athletes the chance to learn from higher-level coaches, and gain a boost in recruitment opportunities.
Although Dominguez' team didn't win, he was able to walk away with the leadership award for his team, given by his coaches.
“This was a once in a lifetime type of experience,” Dominquez said.
“I am blessed and honored that I was chosen and appreciate every challenge that I faced while I was there."
The game was played January 8th at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.