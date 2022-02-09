Local small businesses get almost $3 million through incentive program

ROCHELLE (WREX) — The City of Rochelle says their Shop Local incentive program has invested over $3 million in small businesses.
The Shop Local incentive program, in partnership with Rochelle Municipal Utilities, began in October 2020 to help revitalize the local businesses affected by the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We knew we had to do something," said Rochelle City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. "So we took this outside-the-box idea to our City Council and they immediately jumped on board."
The city offered residents a $60 credit on their water and electric bills for every $300 they spent at local businesses. Restaurants, retail stores and hair salons in Rochelle participated as well as businesses in the neighboring communities of Creston and Hillcrest.
A total of 5,755 applications were submitted, resulting in $538,500 in utility bill credits and $2,981,109 invested in local small businesses.
The incentive was initially limited to three per household, but the City Council later expanded the program, allowing unlimited credits to residents.
City officials say the results prove how a community can unite and help each other during a difficult time.
"I am just so proud of the way our community came together to support each other through a difficult time," said Councilwoman Rosie Arteaga. "Keep shopping local!"
The City also says three rounds of Restart Rochelle Grants, totaling $278,500, helped cover operating costs for the businesses while they were closed during the pandemic.
Business-owners say the program was a success in helping them through the pandemic that saw many small businesses close for good.
"The RMU Shop Local Program has been a wonderful incentive for our local community and retail businesses," said Naomi Baldwin, owner of Colonial Flowers & Gifts in Rochelle. "A win-win for everyone."
The City says local industries helped chip-in, buying lunches for their employees from the local businesses participating in the program.