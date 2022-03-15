Local sandwich shop owner earns special honor

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Only six years after opening his first Firehouse Subs restaurant, franchisee Joe Fallin has earned an Axe Award for Central Franchisee of the Year.
In the Firehouse Subs system of more than 1,210 restaurants, this award recognizes Fallin as an exemplary business owner and operator of his three restaurants in Beloit, Janesville and Rockford.
Fallin earned this achievement through an increased focus on Firehouse
Subs’ core values, setting high standards, giving back to the community and increasing guest satisfaction.
“Our loyal guests and amazing team members are fundamental in my success, and I am humbled to receive this top honor within the Firehouse Subs system,” said Fallin.
“Since I opened my first location in March 2016, it’s been an incredible journey serving up heartfelt service to guests while supporting local heroes through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”
Fallin says communication is key to having a successful team like he does.
"I think a lot of it is getting communication between the team we do weekly manager meetings bring everyone together on the same page all rolling in the same direction to keep us moving forward," he said.