Local organization raising awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

FREEPORT (WREX) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and one local organization is planning activities to raise community awareness.
VOICES of Stephenson County is holding special events throughout the month of April, including a community awareness campaign and a book sale.
The organization has already placed teal ribbons, the color of sexual assault prevention, around Freeport to draw the public's attention to the cause.
Beth Maskell, Executive Director of VOICES, says the organization wants the community to recognize how prevalent sexual violence is not only around the world, but also at home.
"Nationwide, 81 percent of women and 43 percent of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and/or assault in their lifetime," Maskell said. "We have seen a rise in local incidents and hope to help reverse this trend by offering tips and education to prevent people from becoming victims and support those who may be in crisis."
VOICES is also planning a book sale throughout the month. The VOICES Book Nook Spring Half Price Sale starts Thursday and runs through April 16.
The book sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Proceeds from the sale benefit VOICES programs.
The VOICES Book Nook is located at the Freeport Lincoln Mall, 1255 W. Galena Ave.