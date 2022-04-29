Local organization giving away hundreds of trees to celebrate Arbor Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It is a day to celebrate the environment for many in the Stateline.
Today, Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden are teaming up with leaders like Rep. Maurice West to giveaway trees.
It's all to celebrate Arbor Day, which brings awareness to the importance of trees and green spaces.
People who pull up in their vehicles have the choice between Red Oak, Bur Oak, White Oak, and Chinese Dogwood.
Organizers hope these trees will create new life in various parts of Rockford.
"We're encouraging people to plant the trees," said Alex Mills, executive director, Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden. "They have great environmental benefits, they make your home and yard look beautiful and they're just a wonderful thing."
Hundreds of trees are currently being given out.
You have until 3 p.m. today to pick up a tree at Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden.