Local non-profits eligible for grants to help at-risk youth

FREEPORT (WREX) — Grant money is available for non-profits in Stephenson County wanting to improve the lives of young people in the community.
The Stephenson County Board Court Services Committee says grant funding has been made available for organizations targeting at-risk youth who are not currently in the legal system.
Currently, there are 55 juveniles on probation in Stephenson County.
Nicole Baker, Vice Chair of the Stephenson County Board Court Services Committee, says the goal of the funding is to provide alternatives for young people to keep them engaged in positive activities.
"It starts with the kids," Baker says. "getting them involved and to let them know they do have a voice and to help them walk through life."
The committee says the funding comes from a $5 youth diversion fee paid by anyone convicted of criminal or traffic cases, not from any tax dollars.
The application deadline for non-profit organizations that want to receive funding is 4 p.m. on April 1.
More information on how to apply can be found on Stephenson County's official website.