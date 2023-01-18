Local law enforcement speak out against ban on assault weapons

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sheriffs across Illinois are choosing not to support the newly-passed assault weapons ban, however Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the law is in communities' best interest.
The ban on assault weapons in the state of Illinois is now in effect after Gov. Pritzker signed the measure into law last week. As the law takes effect, multiple law enforcement agencies are speaking out against it, including the Lee, Ogle, and Winnebago County Sheriff's Offices, all saying they do not support the ban.
Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan says that the ban violates constitutional rights.
"All our deputies took an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States as well as the Constitution of the State of Illinois," Sheriff Whelan says. "We firmly believe that this is a violation of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and there wasn't really any transparency when this bill was enacted."
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is among more than 80 other county sheriff's offices that have declared they will not enforce the ban.
Gov. Pritzker argues that officers must enforce the new legislation because of that same oath.
"They took an oath of office to enforce the law and when the law goes into effect where someone is caught with a weapon that isn't registered, they'll enforce it," Pritzker said. "We have lots of law enforcement in the State of Illinois. Elected sheriffs are just one level of law enforcement."
Gov. Pritzker continued to say, "these sheriffs know better. They know their voters won't stand for it if they are not enforcing the law."
A lawsuit was also filed against the ban by the Illinois State Rifle Association, echoing the statements made by local sheriff's offices saying the ban put everyday people at a disadvantage.
"It affects 2.5 million gun owners in the State of Illinois who are citizens who go through background checks every night," says Richard Pearson, Executive Director of the Illinois State Rifle Association. "They never did anything to anybody yet they are the point of this ban. This ban doesn't do anything to fight crime, it is directed at the law-abiding citizen."
Pearson continues, "the state legislator thinks that the criminals won't use them if they pass a law against them. All that happens is the criminals have an advantage over a regular citizen."
Those who are currently in possession of assault rifles in the state have one year to register them with the Illinois State Police, including putting serial numbers on those weapons.