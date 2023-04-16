 Skip to main content
Local High School Hoops Stars Meet For All-Star Game

  • 0
Rising-Stars-Classic-Web-Pic
By Derek Bayne

ROCKFORD — It was a night full of local high school hoops stars Saturday Night at Rock Valley College.

The rosters were loaded with talent from both the NIC-10 and other local conferences.

In the girls game, Byron Head Coach Eric Yerly was coaching up the area squad and looked to Winnebago's Campbell Schrank early as she drew a nice and one early on.

The NIC-10 team was simply too much for the area though as Guilford's Sydney Donaldson hit some big shots to start a run late.

The NIC-10 Girls All-Star team pulled out the 62-55 win naming Hononegah's Emma Clark as MVP scoring 19 points and collecting 7 rebounds including hitting a half court buzzer beater to end the third quarter.

Over on the boys side, it was Boylan's Aedan Campos knocking down some big shots early in the game to start a run for the NIC-10 team.

But the Area All-Stars wanted a word as Rockford-Christian's Kevion Cummings would also be a dominant threat from the field.

Both teams turned the All-Star game into a slam dunk contest with some flashy dunks going back and fourth entertaining the crowd.

The NIC-10 Boys proved their strength last night beating the area team 115-94.

East's Matthew Hoarde was named MVP with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

