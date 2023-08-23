 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 117 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local High School athletics affected by hot temps

  • Updated
ROCKFORD, Ill. — The dangerously high temperatures has officially started to cause some scheduling chaos for local high school athletic directors as fall sports begin this week.

On Wednesday, the temperature in Rockford hit 97 with a heat index of 116, temperatures that reached danger levels for student-athletes that play outside.

Making things tough for schools in the Stateline as Week One of the High School football season kicks off Friday.

The IHSA uses the Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature to help make decisions on cancelling games and/or practices.

Teams have resorted to practicing inside or not practicing at all.

Stillman Valley was inside Meridian Junior High prepping for their game against Dixon on Friday.

On Wednesday, Belvidere Athletics posted on X, formally known as Twitter about postponing outdoor contests:

This comes after Freeport High School cancelled all outdoor athletic activities for Wednesday and Thursday on Tuesday.

As of now, their game against Belvidere North which is slated for Saturday at Noon is still on.

Also, as of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday that is the only change to this week's football schedule.

We will continue to monitor the status of all outdoor athletic activities and update this story as they become available. 

Have a sports tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

