Local High School athletics affected by hot temps

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The dangerously high temperatures has officially started to cause some scheduling chaos for local high school athletic directors as fall sports begin this week.

On Wednesday, the temperature in Rockford hit 97 with a heat index of 116, temperatures that reached danger levels for student-athletes that play outside.

Making things tough for schools in the Stateline as Week One of the High School football season kicks off Friday.

The IHSA uses the Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature to help make decisions on cancelling games and/or practices.

Teams have resorted to practicing inside or not practicing at all.

Stillman Valley was inside Meridian Junior High prepping for their game against Dixon on Friday.

On Wednesday, Belvidere Athletics posted on X, formally known as Twitter about postponing outdoor contests:

This comes after Freeport High School cancelled all outdoor athletic activities for Wednesday and Thursday on Tuesday.

As of now, their game against Belvidere North which is slated for Saturday at Noon is still on.

Also, as of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday that is the only change to this week's football schedule.

We will continue to monitor the status of all outdoor athletic activities and update this story as they become available.