Local football players earn IHSFCA All-State status

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released its All-State teams ahead of this weekend's state semifinals. Plenty of local talent got honored. Here's a look at who the coaches think are among the best in the state.
6-A
KeShawn McKinney - Harlem
Nick Winters - Belvidere North
5-A
Eli Meier - Sycamore
Kael Ryan - Sterling
4-A
Garrett Gensler - Rochelle
3-A
Brody Engel - Genoa-Kingston
Andrew Forcier - Stillman Valley
AJ Mulcahy - Du-Pec
1-A
Henry Engel - Lena-Winslow
Gunar Lobdell - Lena-Winslow
Braiden Damhoff - Fulton
Johnny Kobler - Forreston