Local football players earn IHSFCA All-State status

KeShawn McKinney

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released its All-State teams ahead of this weekend's state semifinals. Plenty of local talent got honored. Here's a look at who the coaches think are among the best in the state.

6-A

KeShawn McKinney - Harlem

Nick Winters - Belvidere North

5-A

Eli Meier - Sycamore

Kael Ryan - Sterling

4-A 

Garrett Gensler - Rochelle

3-A

Brody Engel - Genoa-Kingston

Andrew Forcier - Stillman Valley

AJ Mulcahy - Du-Pec

1-A

Henry Engel - Lena-Winslow

Gunar Lobdell - Lena-Winslow

Braiden Damhoff - Fulton

Johnny Kobler - Forreston

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

