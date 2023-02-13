Local flower shops gear up for Valentine's Day rush

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Valentine's Day is like the Super Bowl for flower shops. They need to be on top of their game for the hundreds of orders coming in this week.
"It's really hectic," said Vicki Hubbard, who owns Pepper Creek with her husband Larry Hubbard. "It's something where you have to do a lot of planning and preparation and estimating of what people are going to buy, how much they're going to buy, that sort of thing. You actually start making your plans in December."
Those months of preparing help give customers plenty of flowers from which to choose, ensuring they can get exactly what they want for that special someone.
"It just shows your appreciation to the one you love," said Rick Sherman, who was buying flowers for his special someone.
Vicki Hubbard and her trusty team of flower arrangers work quickly, but meticulously, to make sure every arrangement is just right. Even in a tough economy, people still want flowers.
"People need flowers right now," Hubbard said. "You need that feeling of joy that flowers give you. It's not been a thing that's in decline."
And while it may be tiring for the workers, trying to keep up with the demands of the busiest flower holiday, they're helping spread love and adding a little beauty to the winter months. But don't wait too long to get those flowers.
"Guys, time's running out," Sherman said with a laugh.
While the flowers may only last a little while, here's hoping the love behind the flowers endures.