Local family remembers Uvalde school shooting one year later

ROCKFORD — 19 children and two teachers. That's how many innocent lives were lost in the Uvalde School Shooting at Robb Elementary one year ago, and one family here in Rockford is thinking about their friends who lost their children in the shooting.
Armando Cardenas says his heart is with all those families still suffering.
"We thank God that [only] one immediate family was harmed, but you also feel for the parents and the families who felt that tragedy, I'm still shocked it happened."
The Cardenas family used to live in Uvalde before moving to Rockford in the 1960s, and Armando's alma mater, Robb Elementary School, still holds a place in his heart.
"There are some people in Uvalde that are saying you need to move on, how can you tell a parent who lost their child to move on and so I say they still need a lot of support from the community."
Back in Uvalde, discussions between the community and Congress on gun reform remain a top priority, with more parents demanding answers from legislature.
Armando's cousin, Lalo Castillo, who lives in Uvalde says he is working with parents and advocating for gun control.
"What parents are asking for is the same thing they asked for immediately after the incident — transparency there is a lot of information that is being kept from the parents and the public that we need, they need closure!"
Right now, Castillo is working with the Boys and Girls Club in Rockford to help advocate more the Uvalde community.