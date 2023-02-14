Local families with Michigan State students react to shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rob Nunez called his daughter, Zoe Nunez, as soon as he heard about the shooting that killed three people and injured five others on Michigan State's campus. Zoe Nunez attends Michigan State, playing her final season of college volleyball with the Spartans. She was too shaken up to talk about the incident, with thoughts of her friends in the student union at the time of the shooting. But her dad Rob, also a teacher and athletic director at Keith Country Day School in Rockford, had a wide range of emotions very quickly.
"I think it's a lot of shock and awe because we read about it a lot, you just never think it's going to hit that close to home or never going to happen to you," Rob Nunez said. "For us it was a sense of urgency, scared, then you're relieved and then you start to feel the emotions that everybody else is going to go through."
The pain of the families who won't see their children again. Those are the types of thoughts running through Rob Nunez's head after he processed that his daughter was physically safe.
"As a parent you send your child off to school and you think it's a safe place," he said. "It should be a safe place. Unfortunately, this is getting to be more common around the nation. As an educator, it seems like our first goal is to keep our children safe. I couldn't imagine it happening at this school or anybody here getting hurt because it would affect our small community in such a huge way."
Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Michigan State. Rob Nunez says his daughter Zoe may come home for the weekend, hoping to get a sense of normalcy after a heart-wrenching night.