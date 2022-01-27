Local doctor weighs in on national blood shortage

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the entire United States faces a blood shortage, one local doctor says local blood centers are doing a good job keeping hospitals stocked.
According to the American Red Cross, blood donations have declined 10% since March 2020 and college and high school drives have dropped 62%, something that accounted for a quarter of all donors in 2019.
Dr. James Cole of UW Health's SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford says the American Red Cross is experiencing the same battles as many of us.
"They've been experiencing a significant drop in donors, they've had supply chain issues, the bags and tubing and other stuff," Dr. Cole says. "They, like a lot of employers, have had difficulty keeping staff so they've had difficulties keeping up."
All blood types are needed, according to the American Red Cross, but Type O-negative and platelets are needed the most.
The Rock River Valley Blood Center has been encouraging more people to donate throughout the pandemic and the national blood shortage. Because of their efforts, Dr. Cole says, their blood supply has been far better than many hospitals across the country.
"I've actually gone to the blood bank several times just to see how things are going, I actually looked in the blood refrigerators myself to see what we have and we have not had a problem," Dr. Cole says. "We have not been in jeopardy, as I would describe it. Have there been little mini-scares? Yes. Have we had days that we've been worried? Yes. But, in the end, we have not had to ration blood at any time."
Learn on how you can donate blood on the Rock River Valley Blood Center's website.