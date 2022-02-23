Local dairy companies vying for world championship in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) — Three Stephenson County dairy companies are competing for a title at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest.
Deerland Dairy of Freeport, Savencia Cheese USA of Lena, and Nuestro Queso of Kent will be among companies from 31 states and 28 countries vying to become "World Champions".
"Entry into this world-renowned competition isn't just about being recognized by the global dairy industry - it's also a chance for a major business boost," said Kirsten Strohmenger, Events Manager for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which hosts the biennial competition.
In the contest, a total of 2,919 entries were submitted for 141 classes of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients.
Arturo Nava, Senior Marketing Director for Nuestro Queso, says he is proud of the work that his company has done.
"We're very proud of our operation and our workers and what the company has done, not only for the customers but also for the workers.
The 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest will be going on March 1-3 in Madison.