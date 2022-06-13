 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local cooling centers

  • Updated
  • 0
Cooling Center

The Community Action Agency of Boone and Winnebago Counties have provided a list of cooling sites in the area to offer air-conditioned relief during times of extreme heat. 

Winnebago County Sites

  • The Carpenter’s Place
    1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford, IL
    Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Rockford Rescue Mission
    715 W. State Rockford, IL
    Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    Or Open 24/7 for persons needing overnight shelter
  • City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department
    612 N. Church St. Rockford, IL
    Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Loves Park City Hall (gymnasium)
    100 Heart Blvd. Loves Park, IL
    Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Boone County Sites

  • Belvidere Public Safety Building
    615 N. Main St. Belvidere, IL
    Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Area State Authorized Sites

  • Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway
    East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I-90
    Open 7 days a week for 24 hours