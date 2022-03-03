Local companies among the best in the world at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest

MADISON (WREX) — Cheesemakers from around the world came together to go for gold this week in Madison, and the results are in.
The World Championship Cheese Contest, the largest technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition in the world, came to a close Thursday.
Deerland Dairy from Freeport, Nuestro Queso from Kent, and Savencia Cheese U.S.A. from Lena were three local companies among finalists from 33 states and 29 countries in 5 continents.
Nuestro Queso finished 8th in the Latin American Hard Cheese category and 16th in the Latin American Melting Cheese category.
Savencia Cheese U.S.A. got 5th place in the Soft Goat Cheese Flavored with Sweet Condiments category, 13th in the Soft Goat Cheese overall category, 16th in the Soft Goat Cheese Flavored category, and 17th in the Brie category.
Grace Atherton, Communications Director for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, says the variety of the cheese from companies around the globe can be awe-inspiring.
"It's really astounding to see the complexity in this world of cheese," Atherton says. "All the different products there are and the places they come from, you really see some fascinating things every day."
A gruyere made by Swiss company Gourmino Le Gruyere AOP was named the 2022 World Champion Cheese. The cheese was also the champion in 2020 and 2008.
The United States received 94 gold medals, 45 of which coming from the host state of Wisconsin.
The World Championship Cheese Contest was formed in 1957 and is hosted every other year by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
This year's competition, in total, had 2,978 entries in 141 different classes.