Local church hosts "sew-in" day for babies in area hospitals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local church hosted it's annual "sew-in" day Thursday.
Members of the Sinnissippi Quilt Guild met at Bethesda Church in Rockford to sew quilts to donate to babies at MercyHealth and UW-Health Swedish American Hospitals.
The quilts, ranging from fourty to sixty inches in size, are made large enough to cover the bright lights while the babies are in their individual isolette.
According to one organizer, only the babies that are truly in need of these quilts, get them.
"These are not the average babies that are born, they are for the ones that are kept in the isolette longer than a day," Linda Egeland said.
"Some that stay for months, those are the babies that get the quilts."
The organization is even hosting a quilt show on April 30th to help showcase more quilts in the stateline.