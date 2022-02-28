Local church hosts prayer vigil for Ukraine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Residents gathered Monday Night at Christ The Savior Orthodox Church in Rockford to offer prayers for peace and for those who have lost their lives in the war in Ukraine.
The church carries a lot of history.
Leaders say it was established by Ukrainian and Polish immigrants decades ago.
WREX spoke with one resident who has been in constant contact with a family member who is still in Ukraine.
"She is on the ninth floor of a building, terrified, everytime the sirens go off they go into the basement," Catalina Suchoski said.
There are eleven floors in this building so all the people go into one small basement, food is scares, they're just scared, everything's closed, schools are closed, everything's closed."
Suchoski said she has been writing to her family in Ukraine for years.
Prayer was offered before the Theotokos of Vladimir, the Lady of Vladimir, an
icon depicting the Christ Child embracing his mother Mary – a symbol connecting with the mothers of Ukraine and their current suffering. Traced back to 1125.