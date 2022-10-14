Local Businesses Demand City Council Stop Abortion Clinic

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Since the overturning of Roe v Wade debates have caused division in communities ...especially for businesses in one Rockford neighborhood on Maray Road, that believe adding an abortion clinic would do more harm than good.
Eleven businesses on the 4000 block of Maray Road signed an open letter to the city council against the opening of the clinic in the neighborhood.
Kevin Rillott, Rockford Family Initiative President says having the clinic in this particular neighborhood is not a great idea.
"There will be people there lining the streets with signs some of them with babies in the womb and it would be tremendously detrimental to the businesses around it."
In that open letter to public officials' local business owners in the area demand the city council amend the C-2 limited commercial district zoning classification.
Although, the clinic is not opened yet, businesses say this zoning district should have prevented owners to open the clinic in the first place.
Jared Schomburg, owner of The Fit, an area gym, says he is in favor of the petition.
"I am not looking forward to having an abortion clinic across the street from a gym that promotes health and wellness."
Doctor Dennis Christensen, MD, the owner of the abortion clinic, says news of protesting and petitioners are nothing new.
"Those guys are crazy," he said. "Those guys will do anything to try and harass the abortion providers and most likely mislead the people they are trying to get to sign."
In a few days some business owners will attend the city council meeting to discuss the petition and find solutions.
"So were hoping that if it does get approved that they will not stay there for long." said Schomburg.
For Rillott, attending the meeting to talk about the neighborhood's rights.
"If the city does not follow through on what is already in the law and the books, I am sure legal action will be taken, because this clinic does not belong in this neighborhood."
Business owners plan to present the open letter to the city council on Monday, October 17th at the next council meeting.