Local business opening next month in Cherry Valley

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Residents in Cherry Valley are getting excited about a new shopping center!
The Bricks, a former industrial building located in downtown Cherry Valley, brings retail space, restaurant and bar area, and even office spaces to the downtown area.
For fifteen years Beth Schroeder, owner of The Bricks, dreamed of the possibilities this location held. She constantly passed the location and told her husband that it could be something cooler and something that the community could be proud of.
Last February that dream became a reality when Beth and her husband bought the building. Schroeder said that she wants to get people into the downtown area rather than just the mall.
After a year and a half of hard work, construction visions have come to life and are becoming a reality. The Bricks will have eight rental/retail spaces, a restaurant with a roof top bar, a patio and even a market space.
When asked what Schroeder will bring to the community she stated, “I want people to appreciate the other small businesses that are in Cherry Valley. I just want to showcase these people and continue to show everyone else what they can do.”
The Bricks opens with a marketplace on May 21. The restaurant will still be worked on but should be able to have an open house during the opening.