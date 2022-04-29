LIVE Updates: Saturday Storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Conditions stay dry with chances for rain returning this evening with a severe potential for Saturday.
Mostly quiet Friday:
Later this afternoon, temperatures have climbed into the mid to upper 60's for a warmer day as conditions remain dry. Breezy winds have been noticed with wind gusts reaching up to 25 miles per hour. The evening brings a chance for showers with an even better chance arriving into the overnight hours.
Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50's as even breezier winds arrive. Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour and up to 35 for Saturday as more rain and potentially strong storms arrive into the weekend.
Severe risk:
Saturday will feature some spotty showers and weak thunderstorms early. Cloud cover is expected to remain. This morning activity may limit the severe potential for the afternoon and early evening.
If the Stateline sees sunshine and fewer morning showers/storms, we will have a better chance for stronger storms. The entire Stateline is under a level 2 out of 5 severe potential with all threats on the table, including heavy rain, strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
Some activity may linger into the evening hours. Stay tuned to the forecast, some details may change into Saturday morning with the early showers potentially impacting the afternoon storms.
Sunday and beyond:
Sunday features a slight chance for some showers with a majority of the day staying dry. Temperatures will be back into the upper 50's. By Monday, the 60's return to the forecast as another chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for Tuesday.
More active weather is likely the latter half of next week as we dip into the 50's for a few days only to return back into the 60's.