...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest near the
lake in northeast Illinois.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact this
evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday
morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

List: Stateline communities declare snow emergency

By Andrew Carrigan

(WREX) — As snow starts to fall in the Stateline, multiple communities have already declared a snow emergency. 

Here's a look at the list as of 10:50 a.m. Thursday:

Rockford:

  • When: 8 p.m. Thursday
  • What: Odd/Even parking ordinance in effect. Violators of the parking ordinance will be fined. 

Machesney Park

  • When: 8 p.m. Thursday
  • What: No vehicles may park or stand on any road, highway, roadway shoulder, ditch or any other property used, or which could be used, as a roadway within the Village of Machesney Park until such road or highway has been completely cleared of snow. Violating this ordinance shall be subject to a fine of not less than $25 and not more than $100 and in addition, the vehicle constituting the violation may be removed and stored at the owner's expense.

South Beloit

  • When: 8 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. 
  • What: As long as a snow removal event exists in any street in the city no vehicle, except emergency vehicles, shall park on any street. During snow removal events odd/even parking shall be suspended until streets are fully plowed and the snow event has been cancelled by city authorities.

Beloit

  • When: 3 p.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Friday
  • What: Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance. Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot. The Beloit Police Department and/or Code Enforcement will ticket and/or tow away any motor vehicle, trailer or semitrailer found in violation of this snow emergency declaration at the owner’s expense.

This article will continue to be updated. 

