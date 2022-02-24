List: Stateline communities declare snow emergency

(WREX) — As snow starts to fall in the Stateline, multiple communities have already declared a snow emergency.
Here's a look at the list as of 10:50 a.m. Thursday:
Rockford:
- When: 8 p.m. Thursday
- What: Odd/Even parking ordinance in effect. Violators of the parking ordinance will be fined.
Machesney Park
- When: 8 p.m. Thursday
- What: No vehicles may park or stand on any road, highway, roadway shoulder, ditch or any other property used, or which could be used, as a roadway within the Village of Machesney Park until such road or highway has been completely cleared of snow. Violating this ordinance shall be subject to a fine of not less than $25 and not more than $100 and in addition, the vehicle constituting the violation may be removed and stored at the owner's expense.
South Beloit
- When: 8 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday.
- What: As long as a snow removal event exists in any street in the city no vehicle, except emergency vehicles, shall park on any street. During snow removal events odd/even parking shall be suspended until streets are fully plowed and the snow event has been cancelled by city authorities.
Beloit
- When: 3 p.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Friday
- What: Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance. Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot. The Beloit Police Department and/or Code Enforcement will ticket and/or tow away any motor vehicle, trailer or semitrailer found in violation of this snow emergency declaration at the owner’s expense.
This article will continue to be updated.