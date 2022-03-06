 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief snowfall rates of one inch per hour
are possible between midnight and 3 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

List: Stateline communities declare snow emergencies

(WREX) — After Saturday's severe weather, some snow is making its way to the Stateline to kick off the work week. To prepare for the slippery roads, communities are declaring snow emergencies.

Here's a list of snow emergencies as of 6 p.m. Sunday:

Cherry Valley

  • When: 10 p.m. Sunday
  • What: Winter parking regulations are in effect. No cars are allowed to park on village streets until all streets have been cleared.

Evansville, WI

  • When: 3 a.m. Monday
  • What: No parking is permitted on either side of the city's streets and all vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated public parking areas.

Janesville

  • When: Midnight Monday morning
  • What: All parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until snow and ice control operations are complete.

South Beloit

  • When: 10 p.m. Sunday
  • What: As long as a snow removal event exists, no vehicle, except for emergency vehicles, shall park on any street. Odd/even parking is suspended until streets are fully plowed and the snow emergency is canceled.

This article will continue to be updated as more parking restrictions are announced.

