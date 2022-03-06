List: Stateline communities declare snow emergencies

(WREX) — After Saturday's severe weather, some snow is making its way to the Stateline to kick off the work week. To prepare for the slippery roads, communities are declaring snow emergencies.
Here's a list of snow emergencies as of 6 p.m. Sunday:
Cherry Valley
- When: 10 p.m. Sunday
- What: Winter parking regulations are in effect. No cars are allowed to park on village streets until all streets have been cleared.
Evansville, WI
- When: 3 a.m. Monday
- What: No parking is permitted on either side of the city's streets and all vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated public parking areas.
Janesville
- When: Midnight Monday morning
- What: All parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until snow and ice control operations are complete.
South Beloit
- When: 10 p.m. Sunday
- What: As long as a snow removal event exists, no vehicle, except for emergency vehicles, shall park on any street. Odd/even parking is suspended until streets are fully plowed and the snow emergency is canceled.
This article will continue to be updated as more parking restrictions are announced.